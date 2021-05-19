· $143,000 for police training, supplies and equipment. That amount is offset by donations, grants or other police-specific revenue accounts.
· $268,000 for four additional police patrol vehicles
· $1.14 million for fire vehicles and equipment, including $720,000 for a new fire engine, and $300,000 to refurbish an existing fire engine.
· $198,000 for parks and recreation vehicles and equipment, including a mower, a Bobcat, and a new 4x4 truck.
· $700,000 on information technology related items meant to improve the city’s cyber security.
· $1.5 million on water fund operations, maintenance, vehicles and equipment.
· $1.9 million on wastewater fund operations, maintenance, vehicles and equipment.
