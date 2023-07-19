Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter sent a joint statement Wednesday to Today's News-Herald on behalf of Mohave, La Paz and Yuma County officials, as well as representatives from the City of Yuma.
“The Colorado River is a shared resource that supports numerous communities, both upstream and downstream; and plays a critical role in sustaining our region’s economy, environment, and way of life," Lingenfelter said. "The ongoing drought conditions and increasing water scarcity in the basin necessitate careful and responsible water management practices."
"River communities receive 10% of 4th priority river water with 90% going to Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima Counties," Lingenfelter said. "Our river communities’ allocation is most often the only water source for each of the communities and represents its total ‘water portfolio.’ The allocation to the river communities is intended to meet the current and future economic needs of each community and any transferred water disparately impacts residents by placing constraints on our future growth and opportunity.”
