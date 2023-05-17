A Lake Havasu City man is dead in a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday morning, and police are still looking for answers.
Witnesses reported the incident at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulvard. Police have confirmed one victim as deceased at the scene, and investigation in the case remained underway as of noon.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Det. Chris Angus, police were still interviewing witnesses as of this afternoon. Angus was unable to confirm as of noon whether an arrest had been made in the case.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
