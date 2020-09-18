According to Mohave County health officials this week, 11 complaints have been filed against Lake Havasu City businesses this month with the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The complaints were in reference to taking preventative measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Countywide, 30 complaints have been filed since the beginning of this month, 10 of which were reported this week alone.
The complaints follow this month’s reduction of mitigation requirements for businesses in Mohave County, as mandated by state health officials. According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, the county continues to see decreases in hospitalizations and overall positive cases for the virus. While she hopes to see that trend continue, nobody is out of the woods just yet.
“Coronavirus continues to circulate in Mohave County communities as cases continue to be reported,” Burley said. “The ongoing precautions and mandates will continue to keep cases low and protect those at greater risk of complications or death from coronavirus.”
Complaints were filed through the Arizona health department’s website. According to Burley, the most common complaints referenced employees and customers not wearings masks or face coverings while in Havasu businesses, businesses failing to enforce social distancing measures, and business owners allowing capacity limits to be exceeded at their locations.
State officials saw a surge in reported cases this June, which appeared to correlate with the relaxing of gubernatorial mandates issued for Arizona restaurants and gathering spaces earlier this year. If such a surge were to take place again, health officials say greater restrictions could return for Mohave County businesses.
According to Burley, 20 complaints were initially submitted to the Mohave County Health Department earlier this month, with 10 more reported this week. During initial health inspections, 11 were found to not be in compliance with the state health department’s mandates for businesses. Eight of those businesses were reinspected this this week, and two required yet another inspection.
As of Thursday, Burley said one Mohave County business would be given 24 hours to come into compliance with coronavirus mitigation requirements, before a report would be filed with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for possible legal action.
