Although the concept of a shared commercial kitchen is not particularly new, with lots of similar facilities all over the country, The KAWS is unique even among its peers.
The vast majority of shared kitchens only allow their members inside, and all business is supposed to be conducted elsewhere.
But The KAWS has a lot of extra space outside of its kitchen in what used to be the dining room.
“Logistically we had all this space,” Owner Regan Ross-Robertson said. “So I wasn’t going to board it up right on Main Street. I wanted something that was open.”
Members are able to welcome customers inside the facility and events like the farmer’s market make the space even more accessible to the public. They have also made efforts to spruce up the look with lots paintings and murals created by local artist Rachel Kaiser.
Ross-Robertson said The KAWS held lots of different events in the building prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but those have slowed down or stopped entirely as social distancing measures have limited events throughout the country.
But she said those events generally take a lot of planning and rarely bring in a lot of money, anyway. Instead, Ross-Robertson said she and her husband Chris Robertson are starting to consider ways to use the space as a more permanent retail location for its members while dialing back the restaurant vibes.
“We are thinking that the summer of next year we will start branching out more into the retail part of it,” she said. “There will always be the café, but we want to go for that boutique-café vibe. So we will start switching and see how we can grow that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.