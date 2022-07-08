Laughlin’s Aquarius Casino Resort just created a new millionaire. The resort said Friday that an unidentified visitor won $1,035,235 on a penny Buffalo Diamond machine during a Wednesday outing.
No word on where the lucky person is from, but gambling activities have produced a couple of winners from the Lake Havasu City area in recent memory. In April, a $1 million lottery ticket was sold at the Circle K on the Parker Strip, and who can forget the $108 million jackpot ticket won by a trio of Lake Havasu City residents who bought a ticket at Desert Martini?
Maybe Havasu residents like to test their luck. Or maybe there’s something in the water.
• • •
This museum event rocks: The Lake Havasu Museum of History has a cool event today. The museum will hold “Mini Geologist Day” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting visitors young and old to enjoy fun geology related activities and crafts. The free event includes a noon presentation by Bureau of Land Management geologists Aaron Jacobsen and Heather Casares. Mini Geologist Day is a presentation organized by the museum and Havasu Rocks/Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Society. You can find out more information at https://tinyurl.com/minigeologistday, or just show up at the museum at 320 S. London Bridge Road.
• • •
Speaking of the museum, there’s a call out for woodworking artists for an exhibition from Aug. 20 to Sept. 24. The exhibition opening will be held Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
A couple of notes for interested artists:
- Art work for display must be delivered to the museum by Friday, Aug. 19, between 11 a.m. and noon. All unsold art must be picked up by Sept. 24.
- The Lake Havasu Museum of History will receive a 20 percent commission of each artwork sale.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.