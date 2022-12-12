The past three months have been busy for the Treasurer’s office. We have experienced significant staff changes. Effective September 26, our Chief Deputy Treasurer, Luke Mournian, was confirmed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to replace retiring Coral Loyd as Mohave County’s Chief Financial Officer. The Treasurer’s office promoted Wade Stephens from Treasury Accounting Manager to Chief Deputy Treasurer.
The next change will be Treasurer-Elect, SueAnn Mello, will become your Mohave County Treasurer effective January1, 2023. SueAnn has been a Mohave County Treasury staff member for 15+ years.
She has served in in a variety of roles including Administrative Assistant to the Treasurer, Front Office Supervisor (supervising the cashiers and processing of daily deposits) as well as being a member of the Investment Team. She also has served for the past 4 years as a member of the Kingman City Council. SueAnn is well qualified and is looking forward to her new role as our Mohave County Treasurer.
This month we will be mailing 9,002 Property Tax Delinquency Notices for those parcels that have delinquent taxes for the tax year of 2021.
The 2021 taxes can be paid by December 30th, 2022, or they will be published in the newspaper for a February 2023 tax lien sale. The property will not be sold but delinquent taxes can be paid, and the investor will have a lien on the property. The investor can begin foreclosure after 3-year passes.
Mohave County’s annual Tax Lien Sale is scheduled February 1st through February 21, 2023. The auction will be hosted by Real Auction at https://mohave.arizonataxsale.com.
Next, Jeannie Kentch, Mohave County Assessor, wants to remind everyone that the open enrollment period for property tax exemptions is January 3, through January 31, 2023.
The exemptions (based on qualification) are available for certain widows, widowers and 100% disabled persons. The Arizona Legislator expanded property tax exemptions in the 2022 session to include qualified veterans (100% or partially disabled).
Applicants need to apply in person at one of the three Assessor office locations during the time frame noted above.
The Treasurer’s office wishes for everyone to have a joyous and safe holiday season!
