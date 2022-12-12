The past three months have been busy for the Treasurer’s office. We have experienced significant staff changes. Effective September 26, our Chief Deputy Treasurer, Luke Mournian, was confirmed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to replace retiring Coral Loyd as Mohave County’s Chief Financial Officer. The Treasurer’s office promoted Wade Stephens from Treasury Accounting Manager to Chief Deputy Treasurer.

The next change will be Treasurer-Elect, SueAnn Mello, will become your Mohave County Treasurer effective January1, 2023. SueAnn has been a Mohave County Treasury staff member for 15+ years.

