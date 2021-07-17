A new Arizona law prohibiting schools from mandating facemasks for students has generated lots of criticism and probably some headaches for school administrators but it’s the right way to approach the issue.
People generally don’t like being ordered around. Arizonans in particular have shown big distaste for the word mandate, particularly when it’s combined with the word coronavirus.
The coronavirus is fading, or it appeared to be until the Delta variant popped up. It’s increasing the most in areas with low vaccination rates. Mohave County is in that category.
School leaders, teachers and parents are justified over concerns that a return to school offers a high risk of expanding the outbreak. Lake Havasu City public schools reopen in two weeks.
The prescription for controlling the contagion has been masks and distancing, which is now set at three feet.
Without the ability to mandate masks, school officials appear to have distancing as one of the main tools. Schools, for example, may decide to set distances in classes and lines at 6 feet unless masks are worn.
Schools also have the power to strongly suggest masks, especially for students who may have compromised immunity or any hint of a coronavirus symptom.
Managing this will be difficult may be difficult but is much more straightforward than in California, where a statewide school mask mandate is in force. It’s in force but the state won’t enforce it. After a large backlash to the mandate, state officials decided to delegate enforcement, along with a ton of discretion, to local districts.
So in that state, there may be schools almost beside each other in which one will suspend students for not wearing masks and the other won’t enforce the mandate at all.
We suppose it must make someone in California happy just to know there is actually a toothless mask mandate in place but it hardly seems a better system than Arizona’s.
Mandates invite rebellion. Because. Think seat belts in cars and helmets on motorcyclists.
Strong recommendations coupled with a deep hope that parents will stay informed on the spread of coronavirus look like the best path for keeping the virus at bay as school reopens.
— Today’s News-Herald
