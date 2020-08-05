Editor: I recently heard an excellent sermon on racism based on Biblical truth. The general public needs to be educated on the facts of what racism is and is not. This letter to the editor in reference to the incident in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a black person was being investigated for a federal crime of presenting a counterfeit bill to pay for merchandise.
The definition of racism is discrimination against races. Investigating and arresting a suspect for the commission of a crime is not racism. A suspect’s resistance to investigation and arrest can result in the suspect being tased. Physical retention, use of K-9, etc. This is not racism. This incident could all have been avoided if the suspect had complied with the police officers commands. Also see official coroner’s autopsy report. Peaceful demonstration is a right guaranteed under the constitution of the United States. Looting, fire bombing, shooting people, mob violence, anarchy are not rights guaranteed by the constitution of the United States they are criminal acts. This whole incident was illegal mob violence and a page right out to the anarchists cook book.
A.Niemant
Lake Havasu City
