Editor: Often over the last 20 years I have taken pen in hand and written letters to this newspaper, expressing my opinion, thoughts and concerns.
They were often in strict opposition to this paper but they published them.
Today I take pen in hand to sadly say goodbye to this town we love. I thank all those who have become our friends, offering support and welcoming us into the fabric of this wonderful town.
Also want you to know how much it has meant to watch the patriots join in a common cause, one we believed in and know this not the end of our movement.
I’ve watched this town grow, giving us more choices, more income from new land use and as a result of that growth, tremendous equity in our home.
Just keep growing, to do less is to stagnate and die. I want to express our appreciation to our elected representatives, including our mayor. And I cannot forget our Havasu Grieving Moms, who have given us unlimited hugs and support.
We will miss this town hugely....however it is time in the winter of our lives, to move closer to family should the need arise for additional care.
Take care of this little piece of paradise.
Abraham and
Charlyne Gastelum
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.