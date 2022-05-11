Editor: Since a lot of the recent Today’s News-Herald’s editorials have contained mostly negative remarks about Congressman Paul Gosar, I thought I would write something positive about our congressman for a change. In case you didn’t know this, Congressman Gosar was recently recognized by the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF), and given a 93.23 percent lifetime rating for his “strong, conservative principles.” The ACUF is a conservative organization that focuses on holding members of Congress accountable for their voting record.
To paraphrase the ACUF, “The scorecard is considered the ‘gold standard’ on evaluating political ideology, and includes an exhaustive compilation of over 20,000 votes cast by all 535 members of Congress across the full spectrum of policy issues. To produce this scorecard, the ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability analyzed every vote taken last session, and selected a wide-array of issues relating to fiscal, tax, regulatory, education, defense, environment, Second Amendment rights, election security, life, and government integrity. All U.S. lawmakers are scored on a 100-point scale.” Congratulations to Congressman Gosar for this achievement and for standing up for the conservative principles of the citizens of his district. Your service to America and Arizona is appreciated.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
