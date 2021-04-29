Editor: The comment below is a follow-up to the Swanson Avenue article which appeared in this newspaper on April 21.
The quality of the paving of this street is excellent, the design is bad. I realized this the day it opened up for traffic. I drive on Swanson between Mulberry and Acoma four times a day during the school year. There should have been a 2-way left turn lane down the middle. But no, instead, an 8-foot-wide sidewalk was made along the south side. I have never seen anyone use this sidewalk in all my driving there. I assume the gravel escape road between this sidewalk and the street is for run-away wheelchairs and walkers used by the seniors living at The Views of Lake Havasu residential building.
The bicycle lane along the north side of the street is also useless. I have seen two bicycle riders here so far and both of them were on the sidewalk. So, I agree with the writer of your article in that “Lake Havasu City needs to plan for growth on Swanson Avenue now, while there’s still room to make important decisions about traffic flow.” Like a wider street with a two-way left-turn lane, and a narrower unused sidewalk. Don’t get me started on the island on Lake Havasu Avenue between Swanson and Mesquite.
Al Barany
Lake Havasu City
