Editor: I, too, agree strongly with Ed. Schweizer’s letter about being outraged concerning Biden’s calling the GOP and me, as a member, “Fascists.” Biden follows Stalin’s method of governing at every turn. He is trying, overtly, to destroy this country and is not even attempting to hide that fact.
Biden and his son, Hunter, should move to China as it seems they are in bed with Red China anyway. God help us come November.
