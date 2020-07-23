Editor: I strongly agree with the letter from Lou Wilger on July 14. I, too, do not care about their opinions or anti-American attitude. After reading about their plan to use the black national anthem at football games, I immediately canceled my NFL package on Suddenlink! I say we should boycott all aspects of the NFL.
Al Coffern
Lake Havasu City
If national anthem kneeling is disrespectful to our troops, what is ignoring a bounty on their heads?
