Editor: I have lived in America for 77 years, served my country, owned a business, traveled around the world but I have never seen so much hate against our fellow citizens in the past three plus years. It started with the current president and it seems to be gathering more speed every day. Name calling, lying, put down of people for the way they look etc. Why has this happened? Who is to blame. We are because We the people let it happen. I know that many people like my self were taught respect for one another. Old school but it worked. Lets ALL stop this hate and take the time to learn the facts. Lying 15,000 plus times in office on this term is not the answer. Are we all going to be brought down to that level? I hope not. Please stop the hate. It does nothing to help our country, it just tears it apart.
Al Goeckler
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Putin is laughing his skinny old ass off at us because tRUMP has done what no one else could do - pull America down...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.