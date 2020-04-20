Editor: In reply to "A Necessary Response," obviously written by a member of the Democrat Party," the president wants to silence the media." The media allied with the Democrat party? ABC is owned by Disney, a very liberal Democrat supporter. CBS is owned by Summer Redstone, a self described Liberal Democrat. NBC owned by GE, a reliable Democrat supporter. These are the honest reporting stations you alluded to? Really?
Here's some history. The 1918-19 Spanish flu brought home by returning GIs from World War I killed millions worldwide.
Fast-forward to 2009, and you'll find a similar virus, swine flu, killed upwards of 50,000 Americans. It was not an election year. In 2018, 80,000+ Americans died from H1N1 but there were no closures. It was not a presidential election year. In 2020 the country shut down. It's an election year.
I haven't been this disappointed in my country since I returned from Vietnam in 1968. Sadly people die every year from the flu worldwide. Destroy the country because you don't like the current president? Very sad. This is why I served 27 years in the military? I never heard martial law declared, so what's the authority to shut the country down and destroy the economy? Have we forgotten the Constitution?
Albert Bruns
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.