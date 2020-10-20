Editor: In my 52 years of voting in national and local elections, I have never told anyone who to vote for. I will however tell them who I won’t vote for and why. I will never vote for anyone who denies the second amendment right to arms. In my 27 years in the military I got to see how unarmed peoples were treated by their governments.
Apparently Mark Kelley crossed his fingers when he swore to protect and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Like the ACLU he defends the first and third though 24th but not the Second. He even loaned his wife’s name to the most anti Second Amendment law firm in the nation, The Giffords Law Center (...to provide assistance to promote gun control and oppose firearm ownership).
If you own a firearm Mark is not your friend nor should he be your choice.
Of course Joe Biden and Harris also said many times we are going to come get them.
If you don’t think these people are serious guess again. If Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris win and take the senate they will sign the U.N. Treaty on small arms which will vacate the Constitution as a Treaty is the highest law of the land.
Be careful of what you wish for folks.
Those of you are Trump haters, think carefully especially in Arizona.
Albert Bruns
Lake Havasu City
Sorry, Al, but you're wrong. You need to stay away from FOX "News" and right-wing loon talking heads.
You have been warned about Russian operatives doing everything possible to disrupt the upcoming elections by lying to confuse the massively stupid, an example of that are morons making the claim that Mark Kelly is a “gun grabber.” Kelly along with nearly 90% of true Americans wants common sense gun control legislation.
Kelly didn’t know what a “bump stock” was before the Las Vegas mass shooting—but he says signs Congress was moving quickly to ban the semiautomatic rifle modification prove what he and other gun control advocates have argued for years: Pass the right kind of laws, and lives will be saved. Even the National Rifle Association (a domestic terrorist organization) agrees on this one. Kelly said, “They have just turned that argument upside down. And that’s a good thing. You know, maybe people have to be educated, right?”
Kelly has never had much sympathy for people in Washington who tell him the answer isn’t new gun laws. He cites the comparative statistics on gun violence in states with stronger background checks and other restrictions to prove it, and like the engineer he trained as before going to space, can’t quite figure how anyone in good conscience responds to those by repeatedly citing the NRA (a domestic terrorist organization) rating of him
“I think if you’re a member of Congress and you fundamentally believe laws don’t work, you should quit. I mean, you really should. You’re in the wrong job. And that goes for anything, including this issue,” Kelly said.
