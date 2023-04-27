Editor: Parking Limits; Growth of our city has its many growing pains. I have seen in my 50 plus years living here a lot of change.
Are we ready for putting parking limits in our downtown McCulloch Boulevard street parking from Smoketree to Acoma? A two-hour limit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, I believe is a good, workable, inexpensive and voluntary hopeful solution as the demand for convenient stop and go public access generally needed in such a diverse commercial sector of our city.
The days of parking a car all day on the street during normal business hours that unnecessarily blocks otherwise customer’s easy access I think are days gone by. It is time to share and the full-time owners and workers or others, need to park elsewhere if more than two hours is necessary.
Signage only to start. If that works then we can delay mandated enforcement for years to come pending the other common parking solutions we all would rather avoid. Need a saloon visit, barber, hardware stop, make a payment, bite to eat, shopping, refreshment, etc — two hours should get it easily done.
After daily business hours park and stay as long as one likes. Sharing the street makes good business. One that note, please slow down. This is a designated pedestrian friendly district. Cars are welcome but people come first.
Looking to go quickly go through, please consider a go-around. Commerce and community wants a free, accessible, convenient, traffic friendly public right of way. While at it, we also all want a space where the small-town feeling can be kept alive and well.
Growth and change needs adult collaboration to keep a happy place in our little thriving downtown. Many thanks for many happy years!
(0) comments
