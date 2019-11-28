Editor: I read the letters from a few local die-hard Democrats and had to laugh. They have bought into the Democrat smear campaign against our President hook, line and sinker. They are blind to actual facts presented during open impeachment inquiry hearings hosted by Trump-hater Rep. Adam Schiff. Did you know that Schiff was in Burbank, California, the weekend before the final three open hearings? At his fundraiser, rabid Democrats cheered when he told them he was going to “send Trump back to his golden throne,” proving he and other Democrats had convicted Trump long before hearing any actual facts supporting impeachment.
The mainstream media again convicted Trump (surprise) because Gordon Sondland used the term “quid pro quo” in his opening statement.
Schiff even took a five minute recess to rush to the cameras and tell a willing press that Democrats had proved Trump committed an impeachable crime.
Unfortunately for Schiff, the charge crumbled when questioning of Sondland resumed. Turns out that Sondland was the only fact witness who had talked directly to Trump. Sondland asked our President, “What the bleep did he (Trump) want from Ukraine?” Sondland then testified under oath that Trump said, “I want nothing! I want nothing! I want no quid pro quo!” Sondland also testified under oath that he “presumed” that’s what Trump wanted, as did all the other bureaucrats who appeared during the open hearings.
The majority of witnesses testified under oath that Trump hadn’t committed an impeachable offense at all.
The House may impeach our President because they think they have the numbers to do so. However, if and when the sham case gets to the Senate — and Trump can finally call his witnesses and have his attorneys present -—Trump will be acquitted and this whole Ukranian hoax will have been for naught. Taxpayer dollars once again wasted while Democrats plot ways to get rid of the duly elected, outsider President.
Alex Ross
Lake Havasu City
If the lying, draft-dodging, racist, low-life, coward is so "innocent" why does he refuse to testify in-person in an open hearing? Why does he continue to block by threats to having his minions testify in open or closed hearings. The guy is dirty, period and he will be impeached. However Republiscum members of the Senate have said they will not read the charges and will not vote for conviction. The sham is the United States Senate led by Moscow Mitch who has, so far, blocked over 200 bills from even reaching the floor and most likely will block the Articles of Impeachment from receiving a full and complete hearing.
Thank you, Alex.
