Editor: Rich Macke, president and publisher of the paper, asks, “why is my life any of your business?” I have to ask, is that seriously your question? Or, do you live alone in a cave, where no one counts on you, you don’t share society’s many benefits? Rules and laws don’t apply to you? Is common decency and consideration of others not the norm? When others die or suffer do you not care? Depending on how you answer those questions would depend on how one might answer your rhetorical jab. But let me try. Your life is our business because not only are you a real live person but a person of influence and authority with real responsibilities that impact the many lives of others. So, yes, your life is our business. As is mine yours. We should expect mutual consideration of each other always even when we disagree because our lives matter.
I don’t apologize as a life insurance sales person; lives and insurance protection are literally my business for 50 years now. I respect your life and your choices.
So let’s please not take a rhetorical approach to respect, empathy, consideration and peace.
Life is all of our and each others business all day every day until our last day. How you go about it is your business and like a good neighbor, all should be respectful and care. Thanks for asking. Taking your jab in good spirit. Please do so in kind.
Alex Ross
Lake Havasu City
