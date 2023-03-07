Editor: Fallowing, the F word to farmers, may be our only real solution to modernized Colorado River water management. We are long past the days of endless over allocated water use for farming that goes beyond farming efficiencies. It is a very sad reality. My hope is that the difficult decision get made before the Feds have to step in and make those decisions that will likely be far less palatable. The Imperial Valley and the Salton Sea mishaps have been kicked down the road and now that road is hitting a dead end. There are solutions and change isn’t an option but an absolute requirement with the clock running.
