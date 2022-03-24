Editor: Total silence is all there is from the U.N. What happened to the U.N. Security Council?
The only statements out of the U.N. is how many civilians have been killed in Ukraine. It’s like they are scorekeepers for Russia.
America should drop out of the U.N. and turn the building into veteran housing and expel all of the diplomats.
They take our money and do nothing to protect innocent nations. To top it off, our leader is mute and refuses to do anything about cutting off Russian oil. It’s obvious that Biden is a stooge for Putin, so is Biden’s son, Hunter.
Alfred L. Coffern
Lake Havasu City
