Editor: Gun violence and crime is at a high volume throughout America. All Arizona police departments should believe in solutions to address this unacceptable violence. Start with bringing a range of constituencies together, striving to establish understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Their main goals could be ongoing and continuous dialogue between communities and the police. An example is organizing events in which young people, seniors and other community members can have positive interactions with police officers working in local cities, seeking to help close the divide between the police and some in the neighborhoods. Arizona political leaders including Governor Katie Hobbs, plus Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly should work to deliver more legislation on reachable goals and solutions that support peace, decreasing the violence and crime drastically.
Alim Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.