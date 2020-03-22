Editor: Where is our national leadership to calm the awful wave of hoarding in our country? We need a national leader like FDR who said: “The only thing we need to fear is fear itself!” We need our president and governors to do something now. The virus threat is serious, but it does not warrant unmitigated panic to buy out our groceries stores.
We have lived through 9-11, the Cuban missile crisis, Pearl Harbor and were there people hoarding food like there was no tomorrow emptying grocery stores then? I lived through 9/11 and the Cuban missile crisis and I don’t remember my town or nationwide panic driving people to buy out the groceries stores either time. Those times were extremely scary and this virus thing is very serious, but it is not 9/11.
We need to take sensible precautions. We do not need a raging firestorm of panic in our country. We need to be calm and do the right things to lessen the threat of getting the flu or passing it on. Stop hoarding! Buy what you need. Think of us all.
Aline Frybarger
Green Valley
