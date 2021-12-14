Editor: There is a new Grinch this holiday season; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Mr. Kirby is picking a nasty fight with his airlines employees over their right to reasonable accommodations in lieu of forced vaccinations due to religious and/or medical objections . The policy grounds more than 300 experienced pilots and fired or punished nearly 2,000 other United employees.
As President Biden’s covid vaccine mandates fail in the courts and many corporations relax rules allowing employees who test negative to stay on the job, Mr. Kirby fired or placed on indefinite, unpaid leave thousands of workers for no good reason.
No other airline enforces such oppressive rules. Many grounded employees served United honorably throughout the pandemic as front-line essential workers. Then, overnight, they were tossed aside because of their beliefs or their doctor’s advice.
Scott Kirby — stop firing and punishing your employees for nothing more than a marketing gimmick.
Amy Morgan
Cave Creek
