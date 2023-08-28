American commentators have become masters at the art of “narrative building.” No matter the situation, no matter the facts, they have a unique ability to take a story and fit it into one of our preconceived notions of how the world works. A quick scroll online will find a finely produced editorial or podcast segment on any issue.

In Ohio, we’ve witnessed this finely tuned skill at work after the Aug. 8 election on Issue 1. This proposed constitutional amendment would have elevated the threshold to amend our state constitution to 60%.

0
3
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

Roco
Rick Ware

Why d0 these far right ideologues constantly claim

does for abortion rights are for abortions up to birth? State one person's or organization's actual statement of such. CAN'T BECAUSE IT DOESN'T EXIST! STOP LYING!

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Because the truth works against them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.