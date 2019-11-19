Parallels drawn between ancient Rome and the United States are nothing novel and vary from prosaic to alarmist. But Rome’s fateful slide from republic to empire increasingly appears to augur Washington’s crumbling ethicality.
Two decades ago, both houses of Congress clamored for President Clinton’s impeachment as seedy details of the Monica Lewinsky scandal came to light. As sordid a moment in American annals as that proved, it amounted to a shamelessly lied-about dalliance — a moral transgression previously committed by numerous presidents and one made laughable by Trumpian standards.
But those who clamored loudest for Clinton’s impeachment — Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham among them — are largely those who remain quietest while President Trump contemptuously disregards the Constitution and imperils the very democratic principles that their congressional seats were designed to defend.
Such “tidal” morality transcends Washington’s usual partisan games. Demagoguery of an insidiousness never before seen on these shores has transformed the GOP from the party of law and order to a barrel of Benedict Arnolds.
This is a sea change in government, an abandonment of ethics and values on a scale very possibly not seen since Caesar’s rise to power. It’s also a domestic variety of dastardly Chamberlainian appeasement — and though thankfully not equal in consequence, it’s equal in principle, encouraging Trump to dare increasingly brazen violations of his oath of office.
The oft-cited Department of Justice policy against indicting a sitting president contradicts both America’s ethos and sheer common sense. Our tri-branched government, devised precisely for safeguarding the nation from a power-hungry chief executive, is rendered moot if Congress declines its duty.
As cowardly or complicit legislators allow Trump to reap emoluments, reapportion taxpayer dollars and proffer shady deals with foreign powers, the Constitution grows ever feebler and Congress’ moral standing erodes. These Trumpian misdeeds, among many others, are exactly the class of malefactions that gutted Roman commitment to the republic, and the now-ironically-named Republicans’ glib refusal to impede Trump — in violation of their oath of office — is tantamount to the Roman Senate’s granting Julius Caesar triumph after triumph, on its way to appointing him dictator for life.
A rude awakening awaits those who think America will return to normalcy once Donald Trump departs the political stage. The poisonous effects of his presidency will be felt for years after, from weaponizing virtually every political issue to the damage wreaked by environmental rollbacks to the stratospheric deficit to wounded national prestige and alliances.
Our Constitution’s resiliency never truly had been tested before Trump’s ascendancy, so many simply assume it will emerge unharmed. But flouting the Constitution with no congressional repercussions creates a deeply troubling precedent that endangers the core of American liberty. Once the Constitution has incurred all manner of unchecked abuse from Trump as his party turns a blind eye, how can we expect its presumably ironclad words to remain enforceable? What’s to stop future presidents of either party from repeating his derelictions? Trump has already soiled the Constitution with insolent disobedience; what crimes a second term will embolden him to commit likely will dwarf those already perpetrated.
History is a guide — sometimes a warning — on how to avoid the calamitous mistakes of our ancestors. But we too often forget to remember, and the world can shake from our complacency.
(14) comments
50+ Billion Dollars WE the USA Tax payers Dish Out all over the world. I'll Say Again. 5o+ Billion Dollars a year tax payers dish out..
Thank You Mr President Trump For Keeping your promise to Us for making sure our hard earned $ goes to the People we intend to help.
Thank You Mr President for looking into these corrupt Democrats Stealing this $ from the Ukrainian People. Just a Recap what we have learned from Capitol Hill. Hunter Biden has Been Paid 83 thousand Dollars a week of tax payer $ for years. He's a useless Drug Head with no skills for this company. This was a job that his father got him on a proven Corrupt company called Burisma. Goggle it..
Thank you again President Trump. 2020 is all yours. The American People see this swamp.
2024 Ben Carson 😉👍🏻
Since you like to discuss "promises" so much, perhaps you would be amenable to discussing the following promises and explaining what happened?
1) He promised Mexico would pay for the wall, but now wants to saddle the American taxpayers with an expensive (well over $5 billion) ego edifice wall that will solve nothing, outside of proving yet again that walls don’t work. .
2) He promised he would replace the ACA – called Obamacare by the intellectually stunted - and it would cost us less and cover more people. However insurance companies are telling us with the abandonment of the individual mandate, rates are already increasing by 30% to 40% per year and will cover fewer people.
3) He promised he would release his taxes after he took office. He hasn't yet released them and is threatening to “sue Congress” to prevent the American people seeing the truth. What is he hiding?
4) He promised he would solve our trade deficit. After launching his trade wars, our trade deficit surged to an all time high.
5) He promised he would solve the budget deficit. Instead it has already doubled under his so-called leadership.
6) He promised us a better deal with Iran. But under the "new Trump deal" Iran can pursue nukes TODAY. And now he is lying (no surprise there) in hopes of leading us into war.
Randy S Robbins of The Baltimore Sun. You Have Figured it out. Keep It up you will land a job At the Washington compost or maybe Polictio. Get out of Baltimore
Don't tell any one to Google Burisma. Don't tell anyone that yesterday the findings came out how Fisa Warrant and how corrupt the FBI was in the Russia investigation.
Don't tell anyone to ask the liar-in-chief why he keeps obstructing witnesses and won't testify himself.
As to whistle-blower, that is a moot point. Let me make it wimple for you - You are in an office full of people, someone says it is snowing outside, everyone goes outside and sure enough it's snowing, thereby making the person who originally said it is snowing irrelevant.
TIMELINE
1) 15 February 2019 – Congress passes federal budge that included military aide for Ukraine. Liar-in-chief signs and vows to release military aid on 28 February.
2) 28 February 2019 – Liar-in-chief does not release military aid funds and offers no explanation.
3) 1 January thru 25 July 2019 – Sixty-five (65) Ukrainian soldiers killed fending off Russian invaders.
4) 25 July 2019 – In return for releasing military air the liar-in-chief asks Ukraine for a “favor”: Publicly investigate Joe Biden for corruption.
5) August 2019 – Russian invaders kill seven (7) more Ukrainian soldiers.
6) 9 September 2019 – Inspector General notifies Congress of whistleblower report.
7) 10 September 2019 – Adam Schiff sends letter to the DNI (DFirector of National Intelligence) requesting the whistleblower report.
8) 11 September 2019 – Liar-in-chief release military aid to Ukraine and says, “See” Ukraine got there aid. So I did nothing wrong.”
What is "wimple"?
Ah look you, still showing your obsession with me by correcting my error. I do appreciate both your pointing out my error and your undying infatuation with me.
Smart Americans voted Donald Trump in to "drain the swamp". That's exactly what he's doing. Trump - 2020
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
Hey Rovr, I just finished watching House impeachment hearing, Is your guy “lying A. Schiff” really the guy you want out in front of the Dimocrate exercise in futility? If he is your side has really slipped to a new LOW! [huh][thumbdown] Deaton
:-)
Fun watching Jordan make a complete fool of Shifty for stopping him from asking about the whistle blowers identification when nobody is suppose to know who that is. Shifty didn't have much to say when Jordan told him he was not believable. He just sat there with that stupid look on his face.
"HwyRovr" - "Democrat" - "hearings" - When it comes to new lows both Nunes and Jordan are excellent example of the stupid trying to lead the ignorant. I hear there is a GoFundMe to buy Jordan some Big Boy clothes and a muzzle. There is no "exercise in futilely," the liar-in-chief will be impeached, as to whether the Senate places our nation ahead of party still remains to be seen.
"To protect and defend the Constitution of the United States" It is the republicans that are looking like traitors...
Back up that comment about a GoFundMe page with real evidence that doesn’t come out your “Stack-O-Lies” [thumbup][beam] Deaton
