Editor: The U.S. has tried to get China to pressure Russia to stop invading Ukraine, but they have refused to do so. To help Ukraine, we should all stop buying Chinese goods until they support efforts to get Russia out of Ukraine. We’re China’s biggest customer; we have the power.
Andrea Jessen
Golden Valley
[49 words]
(0) comments
