Editor: Arizona is a western state, not southern.
A 60/40 state so a slim majority Republican. Unlike MEGA far-rightwing crazies, we are a McCain, Goldwater, Reagan.
Thank you voters for not electing anti-democratic, fascist-inspired candidates who would have been terrible for our democracy and freedom.
We elected democrats out of no choice but they’ll put Arizona first.
Andrew Worth
Kingman
