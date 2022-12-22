Editor: Arizona is a western state, not southern. A 60/40 state, so a slim majority Republican. Unlike MEGA far-rightwing crazies, we are a McCain, Goldwater, Reagan.
Thank you voters for not electing anti-democratic, fascist-inspired candidates who would have been terrible for our democracy and freedom. We elected Democrats out of no choice but they’ll put Arizona first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.