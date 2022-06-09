Editor: With the up-coming election, I feel it necessary to voice my opinion of the misrepresentation from the Republicans in this state.
I hope these Trump-loving Republicans get voted out of office when their term is up. I won’t mention names, but their initials KW, PG, and SB. I also find it hard to believe that the news media is so biased. They want you to believe that if you’re not Republican, you’re wrong.
Trump has lied to the people that the election was stolen from him and our Arizona Republicans believe him.
They spent millions of dollars on an election audit at the taxpayer’s expense and proved nothing.
The only time Trump lies is when he opens his mouth. I won’t mention names but I hope these three Republicans don’t get re-elected.
Trump is behind his buddy Putin on the Ukraine war. He said the reason Putin is invading Ukraine is because he lost the election, and yet you Republicans believe him.
Trump cheats on his taxes, yet you Republicans support him.
Trump was the cause of the insurrection on the nation’s capital, yet you Republicans still support him. Trump has falsified his assets to avoid taxes and borrow money from lenders, yet he is supported by you Republicans.
He has failed in three marriages and filed bankruptcy three times. What is so great about that?
I would be embarrassed to fly a Trump flag.
If stupidity were painful, all of you people who supported Trump would be on painkillers.
Andy Anderson
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.