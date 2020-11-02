Editor: I’m a retired health-care worker who spent 20 years in major hospitals. Nationally, our hospitals are being overwhelmed with covid-19 with 70,000 new infections a day. Soon there just won’t be anywhere to go if you get sick as these doctors, nurses, support staff are being wiped out.
If the people don’t begin to understand it’s the virus that must be controlled, then all the rallies and denials (no masks, return to work and pretend it’s all over) mean we’re in for massive sickness and death not seen since the Dark Ages.
Andy Worth
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.