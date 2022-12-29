Editor: Why has the government not done what it has done before and take some of that $700 billion military budget and build a couple of refugee camps in Arizona and Texas.
The military is able to build Army and Air bases in the middle of Afghanistan so like during the Cuban boat lift, Ellis Island and World War II interment camps, set up well-equipped and staffed humanitarian, comfort-controlled centers staffed with judges to hear cases in weeks not years.
