Editor: It’s been made crystal clear that the state and national GOP are officially the anti-democracy party when they pass new laws that will allow the overturn of the popular vote by partisan (Republican) state houses regardless of who won the most votes.
That is the end of our free and fair elections.
Those who desire a dictator ruling over us disrespects every veteran that gave their lives for freedom.
Andy Worth
Kingman
Uh oh, Andy, you are now going to face attacks and insults from the usual suspects who believe the Republicans are doing us a favor with their voter suppression garbage.
