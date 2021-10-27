Editor: Just when you thought it could not get worse, the Republicans are now officially the anti-vaccine party yelling to not only keep the deadly covid-19 alive but let’s throw out all the 20-year-old vaccine requirements in schools for the polio, measles, mumps and all the other diseases that we wiped out. Yes, this is now the GOP death cult, and let’s take our kids with us!
Andy Worth
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.