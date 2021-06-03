Editor: I’m sad as I read about the deaths from covid-19 this week — two people died in their 70s. Now as months have gone by and many still dying, most in there 60s and up, none of these people should have lost their lives.
Vaccines would have saved all of them. Thank our Arizona lawmakers who promote anti-vaccines so they can continue to kill their own voters.
Andy Worth
Kingman
