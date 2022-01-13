Editor: Just received my new Social Security check adjusted for inflation. We got a 5.2% increase. This is the highest increase I’ve ever seen. It’s in line with the current inflation rate that will go down as supply and demand level out but our increase will still be there.
Under the GOP for the past five years the best we ever got was maybe 2% cost of living which was about $35 a year. Along with voting rights, please keep this in mind along with lower prescription prices, child tax credit, and the BBB plan to create high-paying union jobs. Or, elect your Republicans who will stop all of the above and keep us in poverty.
Andy Worth
Kingman
(0) comments
Andy worth. That 5% is gone with your first stop at the pump. Forget about the 6.9% inflation you assume we’ll recover. Have you also considered the true costs of BBB, who’s paying for it Andy? The child care act within the BBB is only good for a couple years, then what? We extend it, and add millions maybe billions more. I guess those high paying union jobs will cover it, right Andy! Speaking of which, how many of those jobs did uncle Joe promise you? Good luck keeping that check book in-line and remember to thank your president every time you pay that gas, electric and water bill. hopefully you won’t need a loan as interest rates are going to explode! Let’s go Brandon!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.