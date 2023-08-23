Editor: I found Bob Barrett’s Aug. 18 letter disturbing. Mr Barrett failed to recognize the $63,000 was going to our Senior Center.
I’m not disputing what the money maybe purchasing, my point is, it’s OUR Senior Center!, one of our community pride and joy in Lake Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.