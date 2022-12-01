Editor: Thank you for publishing Jim Rosensweet, Bruce Warner, Michael Rundlett and Dave Tunnell letters to you. All letters were interesting, kindly written with strong passion to their point. It was refreshing to read facts, opinions and even sarcasm without belittling the reader. All I wish to say is, Team Arizona is my priority. I don’t care about what party one belongs to, I come to a decision about the individual and vote accordingly! Maybe others can take the same approach.
Angela Scroggins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.