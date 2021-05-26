Editor: Regarding the tax cuts for the wealthy: Please remember Ducey going forward. This has nothing to do with red or blue. Ducey will most likely seek a Senate position. Do you want a person representing our State that feels they have the power to overturn voter outcome? This has nothing to do with whether you were or were not in favor of Prop 208. This is about a person representing our state who feels they have the power to not do what voters decided.
Let’s vote person and not party going forward.
Angela Scroggins
Lake Havasu City
