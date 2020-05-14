Editor: I have to agree that too many California people are coming here to use our boat ramps and parks.
Why does that make sense to let them destroy our hometown? They certainly are bringing more disease to us when most residents who live here are trying to keep our city safe. Site Six is about as bad as any boat ramp could be. Go back to California, or wherever, and practice the things that are proven will get us out of this. Do not destroy our town and people here as we all left California years ago to get away from the madness.
Anita Smith
Lake Havasu City
