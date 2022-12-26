coulter_ann_co.jpg

ANN COULTER photo by DEBORAH FEINGOLD

 Deborah Feingold

Well, the Jan. 6 committee has produced its long-awaited report. In a surprise move, the committee referred former President Donald Trump for criminal prosecution, accusing him of inciting insurrection, among other crimes.

In fairness, Jan. 6, 2021, was the day that Trump announced he would open our southern border and allow nearly 5 million unvetted illegal immigrants into our country, whereupon they would be flown to various cities around the U.S. and given full access to all our welfare programs.

1
1
0
1
1

Tags

(1) comment

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

The Afghan "refugees" will soon move to a single city, where they can replicate their conditions and culture. It is what the Muslims did in Dearborn, MI. That city is like a little Baghdad, with their own rules and laws. We need to learn that you can take the camel out of the desert, but you can't take the desert out of the camel.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.