With the latest indictment of Donald Trump, special counsel Jack Smith has delivered a comprehensive and well-documented case establishing beyond cavil that Trump is a clown.

Well, that’s something we’ve never heard before! Oh no, sorry, I mean we’ve heard it every day for the past 2 1/2 years: It seems that—stop me if you know this one—after losing the election, Trump lied to his supporters about election fraud, which led to the Jan. 6 riot by a right-wing mob.

Marylou Jones

An evil, deranged clown~!!!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Yes, but he’s the far-right’s evil clown and he’s driving the Republican Party into the ground. The only truly conservative politician that could be president is currently polling in the back of the pack because of the orange loser… The far-right is killing the republicans.

