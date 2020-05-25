I guess now it’s OK to identify viruses by where they came from. Lately, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been calling COVID-19 the “European virus” 1 million times per press conference.
Here’s Cuomo at a single briefing last week: “... the virus that had attacked us from Europe ... the virus came from Europe ... the virus was coming from Europe ... New York is where the European flights were coming in ... Virus came from Europe ... we had this European virus attack us ... we had people coming from Europe bringing the virus.”
So “European virus” it is!
Who cares? It’s like referring to Muhammed the terrorist as “British man.” Verdict: true, but misleading. No one, not even the freaks at The New York Times, testy with Trump for calling it the “China virus,” disputes that “COVID-19” originated in China.
Yes, the virus carriers who infected New Yorkers arrived on planes from Milan, but they were infected by travelers from China.
Where did it come from before Europe?
I don’t know. I’ve lost my notes. Why do you ask?
To call it the “European virus” simply refers to the last transmitter. Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother, got coronavirus, then infected his wife and son. He was the proximate cause of his family’s infections, just as people flying to JFK from Europe were the proximate cause of the coronavirus infections in New York.
How about we start calling it the “Chris Cuomo virus”?
But New York Times writers were all atwitter about the governor’s stroke of genius in calling it “the European virus.” “[H]is current spin,” Gail Collins wrote, “seems like a smart approach.”
Please come up with some way for us to blame this virus on white people!
You’re thinking, “It can’t be that stupid.” Oh yes, it can! It is not possible to exaggerate the obsession these people have with identity politics.
That’s why the media decided to make Russia — not China or Saudi Arabia — the center of their lunatic conspiracy theory on Trump. The whole story was imaginary, so they could have chosen any country in the world. Why Russia?
Hillary got right to the point, calling Vladimir Putin “the leader of an authoritarian, white-supremacist and xenophobic movement.” She said Trump “seems to want to be like Putin, a white authoritarian leader who could put down dissenters ...”
Are there any non-white authoritarians in the world? Any at all? Yes, but for the left, “white” is nothing but an evil intensifier, a verbal MSG.
The New York Times decided to officially brand itself an anti-white site by defiantly keeping writer Sarah Jeong on staff, despite a long record of lovely tweets like these:
“#cancelwhitepeople.”
“Dumb—s f—-ing white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”
“White people have stopped breeding. You’ll all go extinct soon. This was my plan all along.”
“Are white people genetically disposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins?”
“oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”
(One mistake old white men made was fighting and dying to liberate South Koreans like Ms. Jeong. So that’s on them. Score one for Ms. Jeong.)
There is ecstasy throughout media-land whenever ...
1ST REFUGEE ELECTED TO CITY COUNCIL
It’s as if we’ve had this problem forever with superior refugee talent being shut out of U.S. elections. Wait — didn’t they just get here?
No matter. Journalists wet themselves with their feelings of virtue whenever they can stick a finger in the eye of historic white (and black) America.
Triumphant news stories about hardscrabble refugees winning elections are always chock-a-block with tales of the “racism” that had to be overcome to achieve these “historic” victories.
E.g.:
“Racist trolls targeted a Somali refugee’s campaign. She still managed to pull off a historic victory.” — The Washington Post
“’It’s mindblowing’: historic wins for two Somali-Americans amid ugly smears” — The Guardian
A candidate for political office got some mean tweets. Oh my gosh — that’s never happened before in the history of politics!
The only actual racism on display — that can be attached to a name — is usually from the refugees themselves. Safiya Khalid, the FIRST SOMALI REFUGEE elected to the Lewiston, Maine, city council, for example, told the Post her desire to run “came from watching city leadership remain stubbornly white.”
So yes, the reason liberals are swooning over Gov. Cuomo’s ingenious decision to call COVID-19 the “European virus” is because that makes the virus white. (Yuck!) The only way we could ever get liberals to call a new disease the “China virus” is if it originated in Africa, then migrated to China.
Ann Coulter is a regular contributor to conservative news sites Human Events and Breitbart.
As a public service here are the comments made by Coulter on 5/24/202 as “she” went on an early Sunday morning Twitter tear, accurately calling the impeached fool, “the most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office.”
The far-right media pundit and former Trump defender was triggered by the impeached president’s Friday tweet in which he called for Alabama voters to “not trust Jeff Sessions” and instead put their support behind Sessions’ Republican Senate seat challenger, football coach Tommy Tuberville, “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!,” the fool tweeted.
And that set off Coulter, who accurately called dopey a “moron,” “retard” and “lout,” who was incapable of “pretending to be” a “decent, compassionate human being.”
And here we have an accurate assessment of the impeached fool as presented my Coulter -
“3 years ago, a complete moron of a president told NBC's Lester Holt, ‘I was going to fire Comey. … [W]hen I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.’ BAM! SPECIAL PROSECUTOR!”
“The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess.”
“Trump didn't build the wall and never had any intention of doing so. The ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration was Jeff Session. And this lout attacks him.” ave
“With the COVID diaster Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that.”
“The media is salivating over the former football coach, Tommy Tuberville (choice of the most disloyal human God ever created, DJT).”
“GREAT WORK IN THE LAST ALABAMA SENATE RACE, MR. PRESIDENT! Keep it up and we'll have zero Republican senators. The next Republican president will be elected in the year 4820.”
“Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt's show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That's what got you a Special Prosecutor.”
“I can't wait to see what the media have in store for the former football coach, Tuberville. This is going to be another Roy Moore catastrophe – also engineered by Trump.”
Coulter capped off her rant by affirming the issues that Trump stood behind as a candidate but that she feels he has abandoned since entering the White House. The commentator, who published a book in 2016 titled “In Trump We Trust,” added that she regrets once believing in “this shallow and broken man.”
“I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.”
“TRUMP GOT ALABAMA A DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATOR BY HIS IDIOTIC MEDDLING IN THE PRIMARY LAST TIME. If you know nothing else, Alabamians, you should do the opposite of what Trump recommends in a primary.”
During the 2016 presidential primary and into Trump’s early years in the White House, Coulter championed the real estate mogul and his political agenda. She has since distanced herself from him over immigration policies, an issue which prompted her to support Sessions, who served as Trump’s first attorney general.
In February 2019, Trump declared a national emergency at the Southern border, while pushing himself away from Coulter. She responded by saying that “the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”
Slowly the losers who supported the impeached fool are seeing the light.
MONDAY NEWS #2
Once again demonstrating his complete disdain for average Americans the impeached moron squatting in our White House has come out in opposition to extending the added $600 in unemployment insurance Congress created to help offset coronavirus job losses. In a private lunch with Republican senators on Capitol Hill goofy voiced his opposition to continuing the $600 weekly increase to unemployment insurance Congress passed to help workers who lost jobs thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impeached fool is following the lead of Senate Republicans, who have been opposed to the payments since Congress first passed them in March. All but two GOP senators voted to strip the $600 weekly unemployment insurance boost from the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Republicans said it's wrong to pay some workers more in unemployment benefits than they were receiving before the pandemic hit, claiming it would discourage Americans from seeking work. "You can extend some assistance, but you don’t want to pay people more unemployed than they'd make working. You should never make more than your actual wages," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — who led the unsuccessful effort to strip the unemployment insurance boost from the relief package — told the Post. Graham also told the Post that the impeached fool "agrees that that is hurting the economic recovery."
Rather than worrying about increased unemployment insurance, economists have expressed concern that stopping the increased payments would actually hurt the economic recovery. Currently, the increased payments are scheduled to expire at the end of July. The Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan economic think-tank, is calling for continued support for unemployed Americans. "These provisions are very important and will help millions of people," it wrote in an April 7 blog post.
Ultimately, the impeached “president” urged Senate Republicans at the meeting not to rush to pass more coronavirus relief aid, despite the fact that more than 36 million Americans are out of work, with experts predicting that the unemployment rate could surpass Great Depression levels. Congressional Republicans have been following that lead, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying he doesn't "see the need" for more aid. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said he doesn't feel any "urgency" to pass more relief.
MONDAY NEWS #1
The impeached fool keeps praising mobs of angry fools who reject science and medicine when to comes to protecting Americans. His most ignorant comment to date has been, “People can't get enough of this. Great people!” as these morons harassed a TV reporter who said, “I'll probably never forget what happened today. I was insulted. I was berated. I was chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic," he tweeted. The mob carried signs with messages such as, “"Hang Fauci, Hang Gates, Open up all our states" and "Fake news destroys lives."
This is far from the first time the impeached fool has sided with extremist protesters, even those who incited or caused violence. Earlier this month, he suggested Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should "give a little" to the "very good people" who opposed her stay-at-home order, a day after an armed mob of protesters stormed the state Capitol chanting "lock her up" and "heil Whitmer."
The idiot said, "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal." In April, goofy defended a group of protesters who flouted social distancing rules and safety guidelines to protest at the Michigan Capitol. "I think they're listening. I think they listen to me," he said. "They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion, and my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors."
In 2017, the as yet not impeached fool used similar language to defend a group of white nationalists after a deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. He infamously claimed that "you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides." Throughout his 2016 campaign and since, he repeatedly endorsed violence against anti-Trump protesters and the media. At one rally, he even promised to pay the legal fees for any supporter who decided to "knock the crap out of" any anti-Trump protester throwing a tomato.
In recent weeks, Dopey and Republiscums have endorsed the vocal minority pushing to end social distancing rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 — even those openly flouting the rules to do so. Several Republican officials rushed to defend the owner of a Texas salon, for example, after she repeatedly refused to keep her shop closed as required by a stay-at-home order set by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. "Small-minded 'leaders' across the country have become drunk with power. This must end," Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) demanded after Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to comply with a court order. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) even joined in at a protest against Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order last month. "When we are emptying our jails of convicted criminals and filling them with protestors, when we are selling copious amounts of liquor from state-owned ABC stores yet banning churches from meeting, and when we are denying the press and public access to information government officials are using to make decisions, it is time to protest," he wrote.
More trash from the gender confused Coulter whose greatest comment, ever, was, “The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot,” Ann Coulter 02/16/19
I never thought I would see the day I’d actually agree with him/her.
