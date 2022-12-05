coulter_ann_co.jpg

Who’s the happiest guy in America this week? Nick Fuentes. In a matter of days, he’s gone from total obscurity to the most famous person in the country. Everybody’s talking about him!

Until he had dinner with Trump, literally, no one had ever heard of him (except various “hate watch” groups scamming money out of the perpetually alarmed). That’s not for lack of trying on Fuentes’ part. He was doing anything he could think of to get people to notice him.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The good news is that even more of those tRUMP 2024 flags are coming down in Lake Havasu!

