coulter_ann_co.jpg

ANN COULTER photo by DEBORAH FEINGOLD

 Deborah Feingold

Now that we know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for president (along with several others whose names I can’t remember), I have a helpful primer on what NOT to do as president.

I base this advice on the conduct of the most inconsequential president in U.S. history, Donald Trump. With the exception of the judiciary -- something neither he nor Jared saw a way of monetizing, thank God -- Trump’s entire presidency can be summarized as: obnoxious tweets, followed by immediate and complete capitulation.

