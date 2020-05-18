This week, we’ll look at two tweets that encapsulate everything that’s wrong with the “white privilege” narrative consuming our nation.
The Twitter account @nowthisnews posted a video of shutdown protesters yelling at police in California, Colorado and Michigan with the heading: “What would happen if protesters of color acted this way to police?”
Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) responded: “We’d all have been shot dead. Next question.”
Unless Ms. McDonald is a time-traveler from 1965, I can’t imagine what she’s talking about. Was she at the Sharpeville Massacre?
McDonald is an actress, and therefore I assume an idiot, but her profoundly ignorant tweet was enthusiastically endorsed by MSNBC talking heads and, at last count, had more than 16,000 “likes” and thousands of retweets.
Are they talking about Ferguson, Missouri, where cops stood by during the 2014 riots and politely watched the city burn? In response to the police shooting of Michael Brown —a shooting that both the grand jury and Eric Holder’s Justice Department found was justified —mostly black protesters raged off and on for months, torching dozens of buildings, shooting at responding firemen, looting stores and throwing rocks at the police.
And yet —miraculously! —no protesters were “shot dead.” No protesters were even arrested, unless they committed felonies in open view of the police.
To the contrary, two policemen were shot by a black protester.
It was the same thing at Black Lives Matter protests across the nation —in Baltimore, Oakland, Dallas, Baton Rouge and so on. Cops stood mutely, as water was dumped on them, their patrol cars were set on fire, rocks were hurled at them and protesters screamed obscenities in their faces. Their marching orders: Do nothing unless you see a crime being committed in front of you —and not always even then.
We’ve had Al Sharpton protests in New York City for decades. No protesters shot dead. In fact, I can’t think of a single protest in the 21st century by black people, or by white people, that police have responded to with violence.
When was the last time? You have to go back to the Democratic National Convention protests of 1968 —and those protesters were white. If we’re including the National Guard, there was Kent State in 1970 —also white protesters. The most recent black protest that was met with police violence was Selma, 1965.
Can we restrict wild generalizations about the police to things that have happened in our lifetimes? If you can produce examples of black people being billy-clubbed merely for protesting, we’d all love to see them. We’re looking for something more recent than 1965.
What would happen if protesters of color acted this way to police?
Audra McDonald: “We’d all have been shot dead. Next question.”
Why not, “They’d bring back slavery. Next question”? It’s just as insane.
Facts don’t matter because the “white privilege” craze is just a fashion statement.
What opinions do I need to have to be fashionable? I’m so busy, I go to a lot of dinner parties. Could you fix me up with some opinions?
Absolutely! You want to talk about “white privilege,” “racist cops” and “systemic racism” —using these phrases will get you wild applause.
Liberals are so mesmerized by racism fantasies that they don’t look at their own evidence. The video posted by @nowthisnews shows white protesters expressing their opinions volubly at the police. If the protesters were black, these would be called “peaceful protests.”
In one clip, a white guy shows up at a Denver rally with a holstered gun.
Then you see the cops handcuffing him. The end. Explain to me how that’s an example of “white privilege.” I think it’s more an illustration of “white protester being subjected to the operation of the law.”
LIBERALS: It’s a white male with a gun! Nuff said.
JUDGE: Did you look at this tape, counselor? Meet me in chambers. I’m trying to help you. This is defense evidence.
The mass delusion about “white privilege” and “systemic racism” has real-world consequences. At a BLM protest in Dallas in July 2016, a black man furious about “racist” police murdered five white policemen in cold blood, wounded seven more and held the city hostage for hours. That year, BLM-inspired activists also murdered three police officers in Baton Rouge and two in New York City.
Everyone’s already forgotten about those racist murders. (Admittedly it was four long years ago, not nearly as recent as 1965.)
Even at the time, the Democratic Party couldn’t support the assassinated officers without eulogizing Black Lives Matter. Days after the Dallas slaughter, President Obama invited Black Lives Matter representatives to the White House.
Hillary Clinton went to CNN to give her considered response to the bloodbath in Dallas. Ignoring the dead officers, she cited a string of recent police shootings, pledged to “go after systemic racism, which is a reality” and called on “white people, like myself, to put ourselves in the shoes of those African-American families who fear every time their children go somewhere.”
This, as the corpses of five white policemen lay in a Dallas morgue, basking in their “white privilege.” Or as Ms. McDonald would say, “Shot dead. Next question.”
NEWS BREAK
Why is it that the impeached fool squatting in our White House is always having trouble getting his toe stubbed by annoying little laws? A story out of Florida shows much of it might be the result of always wanting to have it his way. It might also have something to do with his inability to think anything fully through, always going after the immediate problem.
The liar-in-chief has always wanted a boat dock at Mar-a-Lago. The problem is that only “residential” owners can have boat docks in Florida’s interior waterways. Perhaps the liar changed his “residential status” solely to qualify for the dock. But in doing so, he may have put himself in many more violations with contracts he already signed with the city of West Palm Beach: At the time of purchasing Mar-a-Largo in 1993, the failed businessman signed agreements with the town of 8,000 that he was opening a club, not a residence. The town wary about new water traffic in converting Mar-a-Lago from a single-family residence to a private club owned by a corporation that the fool controls. The agreement also bans members from using the club’s guest rooms for longer than seven days at a time three times a year. Dopey’s attorney at the time, Paul Rampell, assured town council members that he would not live at the club.
So, he owns a club, not private residence, which means that in registering to vote, just maybe goofy has made his voting address moot. And if one doesn’t have a proper residential voting address, but voted anyway in the Florida primary, what did one just do? Exactly, illegally voted, “voter fraud.”
To make things even worse if impeached moron insists that “No, I didn’t vote illegally, my primary residential address is Mar-a-Lago,” then he might just have just breached his agreement with West Palm Beach to have a club at Mar-a-Lago, since something can be a residence, or it can be a club, but it cannot be a residence and a club. It looks as if dopey’s inability to think things through has boxed him into doing one of two things: He can admit he committed voter fraud and cast an illegal ballot, or he can lose the license to have a club in West Palm Beach, a town that probably doesn’t particularly like Trump, nor his club. He may not get that license back.
And all he wanted was a boat dock.
To paraphrase the gender switcher, “Coulter is a Republiscum, and therefore I assume an idiot..”. The only time I’ve ever agreed with Coulter is with this comment, ““The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot,” virtually everything else he/she spews is utter trash.
