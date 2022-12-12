coulter_ann_co.jpg

The fact that Herschel Walker barely lost his Senate runoff in Georgia demonstrates beyond a doubt that ANY OTHER REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE WOULD HAVE WON.

This is kind of important. Raphael Warnock’s victory Tuesday night gives the Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate -- 52 with the vice president. Moderate Democrats are irrelevant now. It’s going to be pedal to the metal for the progressive left.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Poor Ann, looks like she fell out of love with the orange loser after many years of singing his song.

