As with Robert Frost’s two paths diverging in the woods, the covid pandemic has hit a fork in the road.
Back in 2020, when the virus first presented itself, anything could be forgiven. Trump could shoot hydroxychloroquine up his butt; Fauci could sneer at masks, then a week later demand that we wear 17 masks; governors could order everyone to stay home, while they cavorted at parties, restaurants, hair salons and protests.
The lies, hypocrisies and idiocies were all stuffed in our burlap bag, as we bounced along Coronavirus Road.
Then, in a triumph of Western medicine, A VACCINE APPEARED! That’s when our path in the woods diverged into the sane and insane.
It’s pretty clear now that the vaccines work, with few side effects -- although our public health experts would really do us a solid if they’d stop lying about there being no side effects. At a minimum, the vaccines prevent serious illness and death. They’re even more effective than the flu vaccine, and that’s pretty good.
Between widespread natural infection -- something else it would be nice if authorities would stop lying about -- and mass vaccination, covid IS NOW OVER. It wasn’t “the flu” in 2020, but it is in 2021.
Liberals sulked as people began getting vaccinated and living their lives again, but then seized on the delta variant to announce: Let’s lock down again!
The very people demanding that everyone get vaccinated are the same ones telling us vaccines don’t work all that well, so maybe we’d better just keep wearing masks, quarantining, working remotely and staying home from school.
Do the vaccines work or don’t they? If they work, we’ll thank you to stop bossing us around now.
Going further into crazy town, liberals decided to pretend that Anthony Fauci was not an escaped mental patient.
Our most visible “public health” authority continues to issue lunatic pronouncements like a third world despot: The vaccinated must wear masks! Children should be vaccinated! Even 2-year-olds need to be masked! Everybody has to get a third vaccine shot! (That last bright idea led a couple of experts from the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel to resign in protest, followed by the panel unanimously voting to recommend booster shots only in certain cases.)
Apart from just coming out and telling us he doesn’t believe the vaccines work, Fauci is telling us he doesn’t believe the vaccines work.
This is the nut, you will recall, who knowingly lied to the public at the outset of the pandemic for what he, Anthony Fauci, in his sole discretion, decided was a higher cause. Without a scintilla of scientific evidence one way or the other, he condescendingly announced that masks don’t work against covid -- simply for the greater good of preventing a mask shortage.
What if he considers it a greater good for Anthony Fauci to keep appearing on TV? Like an aging football star who dreams of being back in high school, Fauci longs to be in the spotlight.
Except we have vaccines now! So thanks, but we’ve heard enough from you, Fauci.
Also, we know things that we didn’t in 2020.
We now know, for example, that covid is bad, but it’s not Ebola. Eighty-year-olds have survived it. Trump survived it. The 800-pound Chris Christie survived it. And that was before we had all the therapies we have now. Or, come to think of it, any idea what we were doing at all. (Remember the mad rush for ventilators?)
We know that cases are good; deaths are bad. The media frantically report “cases” only because their panic porn attracts readers, so who cares if it’s irrelevant?
As long as you don’t die, which would be bad, a covid infection is nature’s vaccination shot! As multiple studies have shown, immunity from prior infection is stronger and more durable than that from vaccination.
Infections are especially good if you’re already vaccinated. Then you’ll have super-immunity. You won’t die of covid -- although you might die with covid, especially if you’re old or sick or have just taken a massive dose of fentanyl.
Like George Floyd. Remember? He had covid when he died. But unlike Floyd, the media will broadcast your death as a cautionary tale to again harangue us to wear masks and get vaccinated. How dare you not get a vaccine and put the vaccinated at risk!
But the vaccinated aren’t at risk. You know why? Because the vaccines work.
We also know that covid poses virtually no risk to young people. We knew this early on, and for some reason ignored it, but by now the evidence is overwhelming.
Since covid landed on our shores, 95% of dead the U.S. have been 50 or older. Nearly 80% of the dead were 65 or older -- and not only are they heavily vaccinated, but they make up only 16% of the population. The 64.5% of the population under age 50 -- in its entirety -- accounted for only 5% of those who died from covid.
Combine the minimal risk of death to young people -- less than the flu during a normal flu season -- with what we now know about the strong immunity from prior covid infection, and, throughout 2020, we should have been putting little kids into giant, Japanese-size classrooms and encouraging young people to blow beer foam in one another’s faces, get drunk and make out with strangers. Our entire under-30 population would be immune.
Remember the college kid on spring break when covid first hit the news in February 2020, who had his life destroyed for nonchalantly telling a TV interviewer, “If I get corona, I get corona”? If only we’d listened to him instead of Fauci!
(1) comment
As usual Ms (?) Coulter shows up and lies in an attempt to mislead the intellectually challenged who consider her to be an “expert” on all things. Let’s look at a few of her lies and debunk them –
“demand that we wear 17 masks.” No one has ever mandated or even suggested we wear “17 masks.”
“…as we bounced along Coronavirus Road.” There is no such place as “Coronavirus Road” anywhere in the world.
“…covid IS NOW OVER.” No, it is not. Why would she lie about something that continues to kill people?
“…are the same ones telling us vaccines don’t work all that well.” Partially true because no vaccine is 100% effective.
“…liberals decided to pretend that Anthony Fauci was not an escaped mental patient.” No one, not even the goofiest right-wing idiot-fringe loon, has ever claimed Dr Fauci is an “escaped mental patient.”
“Fauci is telling us he doesn’t believe the vaccines work.” Dr Fauci has NEVER made any such claim.
“This is the nut, you will recall, who knowingly lied to the public at the outset of the pandemic…”. That would be the twice-impeached, lying, traitor who is responsible for the pandemic gaining a foothold in our nation and, so far, killing over 685,000 American men, women and children,
“The 800-pound Chris Christie survived it.” Although fat Christie has NEVER weighed anywhere near 800 pounds.
“As long as you don’t die, which would be bad, a covid infection is nature’s vaccination shot!” The medical community has proven that so-called immunity following COVID lasts no longer than 6 to 8 months. And yes, dying is not a good thing – she’s so smart.
“We also know that covid poses virtually no risk to young people.” Another massive lie – From the CDC on 9-20-2021, “Contrary to research early in the pandemic, children are just as likely to become infected as adults. Covid-19 infection rates for adolescents aged 5 to 17 were as high as in adults 18 to 49, and higher than rates in adults over 50. There have been 4.8 million cases of Covid-19 in children since April 2020, according to the American Association of Pediatrics, making up about 15% of all documented cases in the United States. In the last month, the number of new weekly cases has surged to near-peak levels. As the pandemic continues, and vaccine eligibility remains on hold, children are increasingly experiencing the ramifications. Available data shows that child hospitalizations as a share of all hospitalizations are on the rise. Many pediatric units are at capacity as they see an influx of child Covid patients on top of an unseasonable epidemic of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
It is sad to see THN continue to pay this utterly insane woman to post lies that do a massive disservice to our community.
