Editor: I am both anxious and hopeful about the inclusion of solar energy development in the Build Back Better Act. Considering Arizona’s vast capacity for generation plus our developing technology for storage, this will be a great boon to our economy, hence my hope for enactment.
The anxiety is over the reluctance of many to admit that climate change is a real and addressable problem. We often take false comfort in believing what our friends and relatives believe. However, growth and wisdom requires willingness to change our minds even if our self-image might shift. I suspect that in our hearts most of us recognize the evidence: “The times, they are a-changin’!”
What may prevent admitting to the reality of climate change is the fear that we can’t stop it. We can, however, take heart from our past successes such as the national effort to clean up our air and water. And look at the success of healing the ozone hole through the international ban on harmful refrigerants.
A nation can’t progress without the willingness of individuals to change, and our elected representatives can’t act for the common good if constituents don’t speak up. Let’s tell our politicians we want the Build Back Better Act. The smart innovations proposed will create good jobs for Arizona families, reduce our dependence on foreign oil, and protect the environment for future generations.
Ann Sawyer
Prescott
